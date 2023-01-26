Look: NFL World Reacts To The Howie Roseman Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gestures prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been the architect behind the NFC juggernaut's roster. On Thursday, he was recognized for his work.

Roseman has been named the 2022 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Eagles bolstered their roster in a variety of ways last offseason. For starters, Roseman signed Haason Reddick in free agency. The Temple product had 49 tackles and 16 sacks during the regular season.

Philadelphia made a huge splash during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade. That was an incredible move by Roseman.

A few months later, Roseman acquired versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Saints. He finished the regular season tied for the league lead in interceptions.

With all that said, NFL fans believe Roseman deserved this award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

"Gotta give him respect," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "absolutely well deserved."

"He’s genuinely had such a great redemption arc, you love to see it," a third fan declared.

The Eagles are one win away from a Super Bowl berth because of Roseman's moves last offseason, there's no doubt about it.