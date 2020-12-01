Look: Refs Miss Blatantly Obvious Intentional Grounding Penalty On MNF

The Monday Night Football match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks got off to a pedestrian start earlier this evening. Both teams struggled to contain the pass rush and the game remained knotted at zero through the first quarter.

Eventually both offenses started to pick things up. Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf began the shred the Philadelphia secondary. The Eagles continued to labor but finally found the endzone with 12 seconds left in the half. The Seahawks jumped out to 14-6 lead through two quarters but still, both teams looked unprepared to play on Monday night.

Not even the officials were sharp in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, a snap went over Carson Wentz’s head, forcing him to scramble back to recover the loose ball. Once he pick it up under duress, he hurled a pass towards the sidelines. He clearly didn’t reach the line of scrimmage which would be cause for an intentional grounding penalty, but the referees threw no flags.

Take a look:

Guy catches the ball two yards behind the line of scrimmage right next to a ref, and the refs say this pass made it to the line of scrimmage and therefore was not intentional grounding #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/SH1VGSyMUN — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 1, 2020

There’s no doubt that the ball didn’t reach the line of scrimmage. A Seahawks assistant caught the ball two yards before the marker.

The most frustrating part for Seattle? The Eagles went on to score their only points of the game later on in the drive. Wentz pieced together his best possession of the night before connecting with Dallas Goedert for a short touchdown.

Check out some of the reactions from around NFL Twitter:

There's literally an official standing at the line of scrimmage and the pass doesn't reach him. How is there not a conversation to determine that the pass didn't reach the LOS? There are bad calls and then there's officials just not doing their jobs. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 1, 2020

Other than the ref literally standing at the line of scrimmage, there was no ref with a good view of whether Wentz’s throw got back to the line of scrimmage. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2020

not even close to the LOS! — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 1, 2020

Pretty generous “not intentional grounding” call for the Eagles here pic.twitter.com/MKkrg9FFKN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2020

How possibly do you miss intentional grounding there? Incredulous. — Peter King (@peter_king) December 1, 2020

Although the Eagles benefitted from missed call, it’s still hard to see Philadelphia closing the gap. The team gained just 74 total yards of offense in the first half. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts played his first solo snaps early on in the ballgame.

Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks is currently on ESPN.