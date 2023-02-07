Look: Reporter's Ridiculous Question To Nick Sirianni Going Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Super Bowl Opening Night aka Media Night is known for producing some oddball questions.

Usually though, they aren't as painfully obvious as the one a reporter asked Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday. Days before his team plays on the NFL's biggest stage, Sirianni was asked if the Super Bowl is a "must-win game."

The second-year coach deadpanned a one-word response: "Yeah."

Whoever asked this had to be trolling and trying to go viral as a joke, right? Right?!

If that was their intention, congratulations, they accomplished their goal. But if they were serious about that question, well, we don't know what to say.

Every championship game is clearly a "must-win" scenario. In football, coaches and players sacrifice their whole lives for even one chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Win one and you have a ring and an accomplishment on your resume that no one can take away from you.