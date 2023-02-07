Look: Reporter's Ridiculous Question To Nick Sirianni Going Viral
Super Bowl Opening Night aka Media Night is known for producing some oddball questions.
Usually though, they aren't as painfully obvious as the one a reporter asked Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday. Days before his team plays on the NFL's biggest stage, Sirianni was asked if the Super Bowl is a "must-win game."
The second-year coach deadpanned a one-word response: "Yeah."
Whoever asked this had to be trolling and trying to go viral as a joke, right? Right?!
If that was their intention, congratulations, they accomplished their goal. But if they were serious about that question, well, we don't know what to say.
Every championship game is clearly a "must-win" scenario. In football, coaches and players sacrifice their whole lives for even one chance to play in the Super Bowl.
Win one and you have a ring and an accomplishment on your resume that no one can take away from you.