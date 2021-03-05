The Philadelphia Eagles have received a ton of criticism this offseason for the way they’ve handled their coaching staff and roster. As a result, there’s a lot of pressure on the front office leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia currently owns the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft. The possibilities for that pick are pretty much endless, as the team could take a young quarterback, go best player available, or select the top prospect for their biggest need.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay has the Eagles taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in his latest mock draft. That would give them a lethal weapon in the passing game, but Louis Riddick believes the Eagles should go a different route.

Riddick thinks the Eagles would be making a huge mistake if LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is available and they don’t take him.

“If Philly comes up and Ja’Marr Chase is on the board and they don’t pick Ja’Marr Chase and they go with Kyle Pitts – and I like Kyle Pitts – there will be riots in the streets of Philadelphia,” Riddick said on ESPN’s Get Up. “They will burn down the city of Brotherly Love.”

.@LRiddickESPN would fall out of his chair if the Eagles pass on Ja'Marr Chase at No. 6.@RealTannenbaum: "He's the best WR in this draft. … Ja'Marr Chase, if he had played, may have been the best football player. He'd be in that discussion with Trevor Lawrence." pic.twitter.com/wwovuhzA2P — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 5, 2021

Mike Tannenbaum agrees with Riddick’s take on Chase, saying “He’s the best wide receiver in this class.”

Chase opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. It’s unclear if it’ll end up hurting his stock since there’s only great year of film on him.

During the 2019 season, Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was the best wideout on an LSU team that had Justin Jefferson. That tells you just how great Chase could potentially be at the next level since Jefferson was incredible as a rookie for the Vikings.