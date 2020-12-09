Malcolm Jenkins Has Blunt Message For Eagles Ahead Of Game

Former Ohio State star Malcolm Jenkins started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

After an incredible few seasons in New Orleans, he opted to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Saints head coach Sean Payton has made it clear over the years that it was a mistake letting Jenkins leave.

Well, after the Eagles decided not to re-sign Jenkins this offseason, he took his talents back to New Orleans. This weekend, he’ll get the chance to face off against his former team.

Before the game, though, the three-time Pro Bowler opened up on the lack of respect he felt from the Eagles.

“I gave everything I had to that city and team. It just wasn’t valued that much by the people making the decisions. For me it was about respect. I didn’t care what the money was, I wanted to see the respect. I wasn’t valued like I thought,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title, but obviously didn’t feel the love from the organization.

Philadelphia declined to pick up his player option for the 2020 season. That made him a free agent and Sean Payton jumped at the chance to add the star safety to his defensive backfield.

On Sunday, he’ll line up against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is making his first NFL start this weekend.