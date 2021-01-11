Malcolm Jenkins Has Suggestion For Eagles’ Next Coach

While Malcolm Jenkins is getting ready for his next playoff game with the New Orleans Saints, he’s also keeping an eye on the Eagles’ coaching situation.

Jenkins was a standout for the Eagles from 2014-19. During his stint in Philadelphia, he made three Pro Bowls and helped the team win Super Bowl LII.

This afternoon, Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson, the head coach for that long-awaited Super Bowl win. Jenkins thinks Pederson’s ideal replacement is already on the Eagles’ staff.

Jenkins is advocating for Duce Staley, the former Eagles running back who has been a coach with his former team since 2011. Staley has been Philadelphia’s running backs coach since 2013 and has served as the assistant head coach the last three seasons.

“Every time he stood in front of the team he had the attention and respect of everyone in the room,” Jenkins wrote about Staley on Twitter. “The embodiment of what it means to be an Eagle, in a coach. I’m good where I’m at lol BUT, in another lifetime, I’d love to play for him!

Duce Staley #NextManUp !!! Every time he stood in front of the team he had the attention and respect of everyone in the room. The embodiment of what it means to be an 🦅 @Eagles , in a coach. I’m good where I’m at lol BUT, In another lifetime I’d love to play for him! — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 11, 2021

It seems likely that the Eagles will at least interview Staley for the job, like they did in 2016, but it would be a pretty sizable promotion for someone who has never even been a coordinator before.

However, given how long Staley has been with the organization and the type of respect he’s earned, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see him wind up in the big chair when the search is over.