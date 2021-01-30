Malcolm Jenkins Gives Honest Take On Carson Wentz, Eagles

In an NFL offseason filled with disgruntled quarterbacks and stubborn organizations, fifth-year Carson Wentz and the Eagles might be in the most precarious situation.

The relationship between the 28-year-old, once franchise player, and Philadelphia might be completely broken. As Wentz’s production dipped to an all-time low in 2020, the Eagles sat him on the bench in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Reports emerged as the season waned that the relationship between quarterback and organization was “fractured” and essentially, unfixable.

The idea that Wentz and the Eagles might split up after winning a Super Bowl in 2017 is borderline unbelievable. However, a former teammate of the young quarterback, Malcolm Jenkins, spoke to why he believes the relationship between Philadelphia and Wentz deteriorated over time.

“As a teammate and friend of Carson, I think that it always starts with performance and he hasn’t performed up to the expectations that everybody’s had for him,” Jenkins said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I don’t think he would say he’s played up to his own expectations, but some of the other issues I felt when I was in the locker room was that there was just too much leeway and it didn’t make him a better player.

“I don’t think they did him any favors by trying to — kind of — protect his ego or trying to really protect him as a player as opposed to — just like every other player — keeping it performance-based and really being real about what he needed to improve on, but also adjusting to putting him in places that can make him successful. That’s a little on the coaching staff and some on the player.”

"Something has to change." -had to ask #Saints S @MalcolmJenkins about what's going on with his former team and the #FlyEaglesFly QB situation:#NFL pic.twitter.com/CGpBvGqfgI — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 29, 2021

Jenkins’ answer clearly places blame on both parties for the outcome of their relationship. The former Eagles safety recognized that Wentz wasn’t performing up to standards, but also saw that the organization didn’t handle his struggles appropriately. Without holding their quarterback accountable, Philadelphia lost control of the situation.

Adding new head coach Nick Sirianni only adds more questions to the mix. While some believe this might give Wentz an opportunity to repair things with the Eagles, others think his time in Philadelphia is finished.

With the offseason about to be in full swing, we’ll find out soon enough what team Wentz will be on in 2021.