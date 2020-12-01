Another week, another disappointing performance by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has struggled with ball security all season long. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that was true once again on Monday night, as Philadelphia lost to Seattle.

The Eagles quarterback completed 25 of 45 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Philadelphia went with Jalen Hurts for a moment on Monday night, as the former college football star completed one pass for six yards.

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t happy with how the announcers treated Wentz on Monday night. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star feels that Wentz is deserving of more blame.

“The announcers love Carson Wentz it’s everybody else fault except his,” Humphrey tweeted.

The announcers love Carson Wentz it’s everybody else fault except his — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 1, 2020

To be fair, announcers do that with most quarterbacks, including the one on Humphrey’s team.

Still, it has been a very concerning season for Wentz. The Eagles are committed to Wentz moving forward, but he hasn’t given them many reasons for optimism this fall.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared some especially troubling Wentz statistics.

Some alarming stats on #Eagles QB Carson Wentz, via @NFLResearch… including having one of the biggest dropoffs in NFL history compared to his passer ratings from the previous 3 years pic.twitter.com/grIH7nZJ8G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2020

The Eagles dropped to 3-7-1 with the loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. Philadelphia is set to take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.