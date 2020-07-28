Veteran Eagles WR Reportedly Plans To Opt Out This Season

NFL players around the league are opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to lose a playmaker for this fall.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will be without Marquise Goodwin for the 2020 season. He has decided to sit out in order to keep his wife and five-month-old daughter safe during these uncertain times.

Goodwin was traded to Philadelphia during Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. The front office clearly thought his speed would be a perfect match for Carson Wentz, who throws an excellent deep ball.

Players would obviously love to compete this fall, but there is just so much unknown with the coronavirus. Additionally, athletes have to consider whether or not they want to be away from their family for an extended period of time.

Source: #Eagles speedy WR Marquise Goodwin plans to opt-out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He has informed the team, who traded for him during the draft. Goodwin has a 5-month daughter after his wife previously had three miscarriages. Family is the most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

The Eagles didn’t get much out of their wide receivers last season. General manager Howie Roseman tried to correct that issue this offseason, trading for Goodwin and selecting multiple wideouts in the draft.

Not having Goodwin might hurt at some point this year, but Philadelphia still has plenty of new weapons in John Hightower, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins.

Besides, the team can’t blame Goodwin for choosing to protect his family over playing football this fall.