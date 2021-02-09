Max Kellerman Named The Best Landing Spot For Carson Wentz

The NFL could see unparalleled movement among the quarterback position heading into the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams made the first move of the season, sending Jared Goff and draft compensation to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made it clear he wants to be traded.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly wants to be traded as well. The Eagles have been listening to calls from several teams including the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

But where is the best landing spot for Wentz? According to ESPN’s Max Kellerman, the New England Patriots have the coaching staff that could humble Wentz and turn him back into a star.

“I think what Carson Wentz needs is an attitude realignment first,” Kellerman said on the show.

“As much as he has professed to want to be a better leader and he’s said to have a high football IQ,” Kellerman continued. “He’s super tough. I mean he’s played through injuries where he shouldn’t have even been on the field. All those things are true and yet, at times, I believe the real issue is that he’s failed to look in the mirror and be accountable.”

The Bears, Colts, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers all reportedly called the Eagles to talk about a potential trade for Wentz. It’s unclear if the Patriots have done the same.

However, it is clear the Patriots are in the market for a new quarterback. Cam Newton did not play well in 2020 and likely won’t return for 2021.

New England could add through the draft – or got out and make a trade for a player like Wentz.

Where will Wentz land next?