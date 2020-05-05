The Spun

Max Kellerman Names 1 Pick ‘Worse’ Than Packers Drafting Jordan Love

Max Kellerman at a Floyd Mayweather fight.LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Broadcaster Max Kellerman stands in the ring after Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks ago, the 2020 NFL draft kicked off with the first round which saw a record number of people tune in from around the country.

During the first round, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading up to select a quarterback. The Packers traded up from No. 30 to No. 26 and selected former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay was expected to take a wide receiver, giving star quarterback Aaron Rodgers another weapon in the passing game. After the team drafted Love, most analysts and fans thought it was the worst pick in the draft.

However, ESPN’s Max Kellerman thinks a different pick was worse. Kellerman highlighted the Philadelphia Eagles’ selection of former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

“Why would you draft this guy unless you wanted a real backup or maybe even a replacement?” Kellerman asked.

Kellerman isn’t the only one questioning the Eagles choice of a quarterback in the second round.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has shown he has trouble staying healthy. Wentz started all 16 games in two of his first four seasons – missing eight regular season games.

The former No. 2 overall pick missed out on the team’s Super Bowl run in 2017 and suffered a concussion during the playoffs last season.

