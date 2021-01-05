Mel Kiper Has 1 Draft Prospect In Mind For The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles set the NFL world on fire this weekend when head coach Doug Pederson made an interesting quarterback decision.

He benched starting quarterback Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter in a one-score game against the Washington Football Team. Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld played horrendously and Philadelphia lost the game.

With the loss, the Eagles improved their draft position from No. 9 to No. 6. Of course, fans weren’t happy with how they got to that pick, but it positions the team well to land one of the draft’s best non-quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr gave his suggestion for who the Eagles should draft at No. 6. He likes former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“If you look at the Eagles, Micah Parsons, linebacker from Penn State makes sense,” he said. “He opted out, but if you go back to 2019, Micah Parsons was all over the field making plays, 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. … He is an outstanding football player and going from nine to six (by losing to Washington) allows them to be in play for Philadelphia.”

Parsons dominated opposing offenses during the 2019 season which caused him to shoot up draft boards.

After solidifying his spot as a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he decided to opt out of the 2020 season to remain healthy.

Now he’ll likely be one of the first non-quarterbacks off the board.