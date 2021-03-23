Mel Kiper Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Carson Wentz this offseason, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. hasn’t gotten over the fact they did that.

On Get Up! this morning, Kiper called the Eagles’ decision to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts a “ridiculously stupid” move. He also admonished the Chicago Bears for not making more of an effort to acquire the former No. 2 overall pick.

Kiper called Wentz “a proven MVP guy” who was destroyed by “catastrophic” injuries to the roster around him, adding that the Eagles shipped Wentz off for “virtually nothing.”

“This was one of the most ridiculously stupid moves probably in the history of the NFL,” Kiper said.

"Blame the QB and then send him packing for virtually nothing? … This was one of the most ridiculously stupid moves in the history of the NFL!"

Even for someone bullish on Wentz, Kiper’s comments here are a bit hyperbolic. Sure, he’s young and could rebuild his career with the Colts, but that doesn’t take away from the fact he played incredibly poorly last season and dealt with injuries of his own in Philly.

We don’t know yet if Jalen Hurts is a true franchise quarterback, but even if he isn’t, the Eagles were justified in being concerned about Wentz’s future.