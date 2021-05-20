Mel Kiper Reacts To The Eagles’ Plan At Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles opted to pass on one of the highly touted quarterbacks at the 2021 NFL Draft, despite trading up two spots to the No. 10 overall pick. Instead, the organization selected Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith with the expectation of making him the franchise’s top wide receiver.

The Eagles did go on to sign former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman as an undrafted free agent and brought on veteran Joe Flacco in free agency, leading many to wonder if a competition might be afoot in Philadelphia.

However, after seeing the moves this offseason, ESPN NFL analyst Mel Kiper thinks he has a solid grasp on the organization’s plan under center. He explained that Jalen Hurts is “the man in Philadelphia” no matter what the front office or the coaching staff says before the start of the season.

“Well, they could have gone out and gone from 12 to 10 and drafted Justin Fields or Mac Jones — they didn’t,” Kiper said on Get Up on Thursday morning, per 247Sports. “That shows the commitment they have to Jalen Hurts. Draft day rolls around, six down to 12 and then back up to 10, they said okay we’re going to take DeVonta Smith and reunite him with Jalen Hurts. Move forward there. Give him a big time weapon to help him in the passing game rather than taking a quarterback that could be a little better or challenge him.

“I think that told you a lot. Then you add Joe Flacco and I like Jamie Newman. I think he could be developed down the road, but for now, it’s Jalen Hurts. He’s a classy kid, great character, he’s a winner, his accuracy improved. He can be a really good, really successful dual threat quarterback. He was viewed as an accent piece … he’s much more than an accent piece. Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia right now.”

Despite Kiper’s assessment, the Eagles and new head coach Nick Sirianni declined to name a starting quarterback earlier this week. Hurts understood the coaching staff’s decision to do so and simply saw an opportunity to grow and improve.

“No one is above that,” Hurts said about a quarterback competition. “Everybody’s got to go to work. Rent is due every day. It’s always been that way for me. Always been a get better mentality every day. Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments.”

Hurts went 1-3 as a starter in 2020, but threw for over 1,000 yards and added another 354 yards on the ground, while combining for nine total touchdowns.