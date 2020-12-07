Michael Vick Reveals His Pick For Eagles’ Starting QB

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to make a decision on a starting quarterback this week, but Michael Vick knows who he’d go with.

Philadelphia benched Carson Wentz in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles went with rookie Jalen Hurts for the final quarter and a half. Hurts played pretty well, throwing for more than 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Pederson said following the game that he hadn’t decided on a starting quarterback for this week. He revealed today that a decision should come on Wednesday.

“I do think it’s important that once I make the decision, whoever that is, they take the bulk of the reps, right? That’s how they prepare during the week. As far as the competitive advantage goes, I can probably say that this is gonna stay quiet, but it probably won’t, it’ll probably get out and you guys will find out.

As far as competitive advantage, I do feel like the longer you can keep the opponent waiting on a dual quarterback situation, it could possibly help a little bit. But we’ll see how the week goes. I’m kind of processing this right now but as soon as I make a decision I’ll probably let you know sooner rather than later,” Pederson said today.

Vick appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday. He said he’d go with Jalen Hurts this week.

“The team needs a spark. Not just the offense but the defense too. At some point you can lose the locker room… Give them a reason to believe,” Vick said.

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the Saints on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.