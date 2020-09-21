Michael Vick Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Disappointing Start

The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2, and even though the team has multiple issues, much of the blame for the slow start is being put on quarterback Carson Wentz.

This is to be expected. Wentz is a veteran signal caller who has played at an MVP-caliber level before, back in 2017 before he tore his ACL. There are a lot of expectations on the onetime No. 2 overall pick’s shoulders.

Some of that may be wearing on Wentz, says Michael Vick, who knows a thing or two about playing QB in the City of Brotherly Love. On “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Monday, Vick broke down what he thinks is plaguing Wentz right now.

“Playing in Philadelphia is always going to be an immense amount of pressure to perform and win games,” Vick said. “You look at the one interception he threw down in the red zone, I felt like it was a throw he shouldn’t have been trying to make. He’s trying to do it all and put the team on his back, which is what you’re supposed to do. But you can’t force it.”

Vick added that it is up to Carson Wentz to get himself right moving forward.

.@ColinCowherd: What is the issue with Carson Wentz?@MichaelVick: Playing in Philadelphia is always going to be an immense amount of pressure. He's trying to do it all but you can''t force it… This is something Carson has to clean up pic.twitter.com/orIRsgPBsE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2020

Through two games, Wentz has thrown four interceptions against only two touchdowns while completing less than 60 percent of his passes. Fortunately for the Eagles, the 27-year-old is coming off a pretty strong 2019 campaign, so there is reason to believe he’ll bounce back.

He’s going to need to do it soon though if Philadelphia wants to climb out of its 0-2 hole and get back into the NFC playoff chase. There’s still time to straighten things out in what is shaping up to be a middling NFC East.

Wentz’s first opportunity will come this Sunday against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.