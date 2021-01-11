Michael Vick Reacts To Doug Pederson Getting Fired

Reactions to the Philadelphia Eagles firing Doug Pederson have been pouring in all afternoon. But one of Pederson’s former pupils, Michael Vick, had his own perspective on what happened.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Vick explained that he knows Pederson well from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles back when Andy Reid was head coach. He believes that Pederson’s decision to pull Jalen Hurts from the controversial Week 17 game against Washington helped lead to his ousting.

“I think everything down the stretch was mismanaged by Doug,” Vick said. “For him to do that took the air out of the building.”

Vick and Pederson briefly worked together from 2009 to 2012. Pederson was in his first NFL coaching job as the Eagles’ offensive quality control coordinator when Vick was signed, and was promoted to QBs coach in 2011.

Pulling Jalen Hurts was the final straw for Doug Pederson, thinks @MichaelVick: "I think everything down the stretch was mismanaged by Doug… For him to do that took the air out of the building." pic.twitter.com/BTXNKOMewT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 11, 2021

Michael Vick and Doug Pederson two clearly have a good relationship with one another. But from everything we’ve heard the Jalen Hurts controversy wasn’t the biggest issue in Philadelphia, even if it was the final straw.

Nevertheless, that game will go down as a major blemish on Doug Pederson’s record.

Of course, that same record also includes three trips to the playoffs, two division titles, a 42-37-1 record and a Super Bowl.

If Pederson still wants to coach in 2021, he should have little trouble getting interviews or even a job.