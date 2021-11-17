Mike Greenberg Has A Pretty Bold NFL Playoff Prediction

On Wednesday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Domonique Foxworth discussed why Jalen Hurts is the most underrated quarterback in the NFL. That discussion then led to Greenberg unleashing a bold playoff prediction.

Greenberg believes the Philadelphia Eagles will make a playoff run in the second half of the season. Not only is he impressed by what Hurts is doing under center, he likes how soft the Eagles’ remaining schedule is.

“Jalen Hurts is playing great,” Greenberg said. “Take a look at the schedule the rest of the way for the Eagles. They’ve won two out of three, they’re running the ball like crazy, and their remaining schedule is second-easiest in the league. They will not need to get on a plane the rest out of the way and they have five of their final seven [games] against NFC East opponents. I’m telling you right now, the Eagles are going to make the playoffs.”

This is a fairly bold prediction considering the Eagles have been wildly inconsistent this season.

Hurts and the Eagles certainly flexed their muscles last Sunday with a 30-13 win over the Broncos. However, they need to prove they can string together consecutive wins.

On Sunday, the Eagles will host the Saints in what should be a very intriguing battle. Both teams are firmly in the Wild Card race at this point in the season.

If the Eagles want to be a playoff team this season, they’ll need to knock off opponents like the Saints.