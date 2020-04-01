Mike Greenberg Predicts The NFC’s No. 1 Team In 2020

This past season, the San Francisco 49ers dominated the NFC en route to the Super Bowl. ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg doesn’t believe that’ll happen again.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Greenberg revealed his pick for which team will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Remember, only the top seed in each conference receives a first-round bye under the new playoff format.

Greenberg didn’t roll with any of the three teams that won 13 games in the NFC this past season. Instead, he’s putting his faith in the Philadelphia Eagles.

“No team has made the Super Bowl since 2012 without a bye in Wild Card Weekend, so you look at the team that has the easiest route,” Greenberg said. “And in my opinion that is the Philadelphia Eagles. Why? Because this coming season, the other three teams in their division all have new coaching staffs and will not have the benefit of full OTAs. That division is going to be bad. The Eagles have the most stable quarterback situation, and I think they have a chance to run the table.”

"[The Philadelphia Eagles] will be the No. 1 seed [in the NFC]. Mark my words."@espngreeny is ready to call it early! pic.twitter.com/cEjSKNRegr — First Take (@FirstTake) April 1, 2020

No, this isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.

Philadelphia did an excellent job of fixing its secondary this offseason, adding Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Will Parks.

That being said, the Eagles still have a lackluster receiving corps. Another issue is that Carson Wentz has proven to be injury-prone time and time again.

Greenberg is correct that Philadelphia has the advantage of playing in the NFC East. However, almost everything will have to go right for the Eagles to be the top seed in the NFC this fall.