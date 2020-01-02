The Spun

Miles Sanders Gives Promising Injury Update Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

Miles Sanders carries the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Line Backer Leon Jacobs #48 of the Jacksonville Jaguars chases down Running Back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on August 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

Injuries have plagued the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the season, and yet Doug Pederson’s squad found a way to clinch a spot in the playoffs. With the postseason set to begin this weekend, the NFC East champs are hopeful that a few offensive stars will be available to play.

The biggest name on the injury report for the Eagles has to be Zach Ertz, but Miles Sanders is also a crucial piece for the offense.

Sanders had an incredible finish to the regular season. His performances against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins were critical during the team’s winning streak.

Despite not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, it sounds like Sanders will do everything possible to play this Sunday.

Philadelphia expects Sanders to practice in some capacity tomorrow afternoon.

When asked if he thinks he can play this weekend, Sanders said “It’s the playoffs, man.”

It would probably take a setback for Sanders to not play on Wild Card Weekend.

The Eagles would obviously want Sanders out there on Sunday. In the event that his ankle injury prevents him from suiting up against the Seattle Seahawks, the offense will need to use a heavy dose of Boston Scott.

We’ll find out Sanders’ status for this weekend after Friday’s practice session.


