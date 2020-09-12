Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Miles Sanders For Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is widely expected to take a big leap forward as the locked in RB1 for the team this fall. The start to his season will be delayed at least a week though.

Sanders has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and the lead-up to Week 1. While it isn’t expected to be serious, those injuries can be nagging issues that hamper players. Philly isn’t taking any risks, and will not have Sanders for its opener at the Washington Football Team.

As a result, we should see a healthy dose of Boston Scott in the backfield with Carson Wentz. Corey Clement is also available for the Eagles. Neither has the same every down back potential as Sanders though.

Last season, Sanders led all Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. That included 818 yards on the ground for the rookie out of Penn State.

Source: Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders will not make the trip to Washington and, due to a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable, is out for Sunday’s opener against the Washington Football Team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

It is a tough start to the season for Miles Sanders fantasy owners as well. The young back had been going in the top two or three rounds of most fantasy league.

This Week 1 of the NFL season features a number of high-profile players out of action. Wide receivers have been hit especially hard, with guys like Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers potentially missing their teams’ games.

It will be great for NFL football to come back in full on Sunday afternoon, but some teams won’t quite be at full strength. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football team kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

