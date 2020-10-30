Eagles Announce Miles Sanders’ Status For Cowboys Game

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of a division opponent without Miles Sanders. Well, it appears they’ll be asked to do that again this weekend.

The Eagles have released their final injury report for this weekend’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders has been officially ruled out for this NFC East matchup.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia revealed that Sanders would miss one or two games due to a knee injury. It’s not surprising at all to see him ruled out, but it’s somewhat shocking to see that he missed every practice this week.

Sanders has been by far the best tailback for the Eagles this season, totaling 525 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Even though he’ll miss yet another game, there is optimism around the building that he’ll be back after the team’s bye week.

In the meantime, Boston Scott will be the Eagles’ starting running back. He came up big against the Giants last Thursday, as he had 92 total yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t just be without Miles Sanders this weekend against Dallas. It turns out Jack Driscoll, Alshon Jeffery, Cre’Von LeBlanc and DeSean Jackson are unable to play as well.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the team expects Lane Johnson to play on Sunday night. The offensive line is substantially better when he’s on the field.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

