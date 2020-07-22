NFL Running Back Has A Blunt Message For President Trump

Professional sports are finally coming back in the United States after a long hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent out a message to all the athletes returning to their profession this month.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

That remark from Trump didn’t sit well with many athletes. Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, even replied back to Trump’s tweet with a sarcastic message that said “Stop. Don’t. Come back.”

Kerr isn’t the only member of the sports world that had something to say to Trump. On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders replied to the tweet with “Think we care.”

We’ve already heard a handful of NFL players say they’ll kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season, which includes notable names like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

The NFL stated that it will not try to silence its players’ silent protests. Roger Goodell even said he was wrong for the way he originally handled this situation three years ago.

If kneeling during the national anthem means “game over” for President Trump, then he probably won’t be watching much football this year.