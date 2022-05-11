Miles Sanders Reveals His Mindset With Contract Situation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles follows the action against the New York Giants in the rain in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

When he's been on the field, Miles Sanders has been a productive runner for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last three seasons.

However, injuries have trimmed off portions of the last two years for the 2019 second-round pick, and the Eagles' early-season reliance on the passing game limited his touches at the beginning of the 2021 campaign.

Sanders also admitted today that he was “was nowhere near satisfied with how I played or my availability," in 2021. Heading into Year 4, the Penn State product does not have a contract beyond 2022.

However, he's not focusing on that as he prepares for this upcoming season.

“The contract is there, but no, I don’t go into the season thinking about that,” Sanders said, via Chris Franklin of LehighValleyLive.com. “I have to let that take care of itself and let my playing take care of it and know that whatever happens, happens. I just have to focus on the season.”

Sanders should enter the fall atop the depth chart at running back for Philadelphia. At that point, it will be up to him to seize the opportunities he's given.

“I’m just trying to be a better player overall and be more consistent," he told reporters. "All I want to do is be consistent with my health and play.”