Miles Sanders Reveals His Status For This Weekend’s Game

While there is still uncertainty surrounding a few key offensive players for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team shouldn’t have to worry about Miles Sanders. The rookie tailback from Penn State sounds ready to go for Wild Card Weekend.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury in the team’s win over the New York Giants in Week 17. Even though he hasn’t received much time to heal, the former second-round pick refuses to sit out during the playoffs.

Philadelphia didn’t have Sanders at practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he did say that he would participate in some capacity this afternoon.

Well, it turns out that Sanders feels good enough to reveal his status for this Sunday.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo broke the news that Sanders will be active against the Seattle Seahawks.

This means that Philly should have both running backs at its disposal in Sanders and Boston Scott.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders says he’s a go for Sunday against the #Seahawks — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how Sanders performs after suffering an ankle sprain just one week ago. He finished his rookie season with 1,327 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.

Sanders isn’t the only player heading into this weekend for the Eagles that’s banged up, as Zach Ertz and Lane Johnson are also battling injuries.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Seahawks game is at 4:40 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.