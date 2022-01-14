Miles Sanders missed the final two games of the regular season for the Philadelphia Eagles due to a broken hand. However, that injury won’t keep him off the field for Wild Card Weekend.

When asked if he’ll play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sanders said, “Yes sir. Absolutely.”

It’s not that surprising to hear that Sanders expects to suit up because he has been able to practice this week. Besides, the Eagles avoided placing him on injured reserve so he can be eligible for the first round of the playoffs.

“We’re hopeful for Miles this week,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week, via NBC Sports. “Again, that’s why we didn’t put him on IR way back when he did have the hand injury. So, we’re hopeful for him.”

The Eagles are going to need a strong showing from Sanders in order to upset the Buccaneers this weekend.

During the first meeting between the Buccaneers and Eagles on Oct. 14, Sanders had nine carries for 56 yards. He also had two catches for 10 yards.

Before he suffered the hand injury, Sanders was playing very well. He had 131 rushing yards in a Week 15 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Kickoff for the Bucs-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.