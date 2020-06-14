MLB Star Bryce Harper Jokes About Playing A Different Sport

As the 2020 MLB season remains in flux, the league’s players have a lot of free time on their hands.

In an interview with Lane Johnson, Phillies star Bryce Harper joked that he might jump to the NFL and play for the Eagles. “Man, you know what, if baseball doesn’t come back I’ll just go play for the Eagles,” Harper said.

That got a big laugh out of the Eagles’ offensive tackle, especially since Harper was once a Dallas Cowboys fan. But since moving to Philadelphia in a 13-year, $330 million with the Phillies, he’s embraced the city like his own home.

Harper was clearly joking when he said he might play for the Eagles, but it wouldn’t be totally out of the question if he was athletic enough. He certainly wouldn’t be the first player to transition baseball to the NFL and back. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders famously did the same thing.

That said, Harper is one of many players who will have a hard decision on what to do in 2020.

The MLBPA and MLB could not reach an agreement on resuming the season. But MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option to announce a start date with prorated games.

We may not see Harper playing for the Eagles in 2020, but we certainly could see him doing something other than stepping to the plate.