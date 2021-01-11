Name To Watch Emerges For The Philadelphia Eagles Job

There’s suddenly a seventh team in the market for a new head coach. The Philadelphia Eagles job is up for grabs now that the team has fired Doug Pederson.

Philadelphia got a little bit behind in the race by waiting this long to come to such a decision. While none of the other vacancies have been filled, all of the other teams have already interviewed at least a handful of candidates.

But there is one candidate not getting as much attention that seems like an early contender for the job. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is a name the team may consider.

Kafka played under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and has been one of his fastest rising assistant stars in the coaching ranks. He was recently promoted to passing game coordinator on top of quarterbacks coach, and the results in Kansas City speak for themselves.

One name the #Eagles may consider: #Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka. A former #Eagles player and member of the Andy Reid coaching tree, would keep an eye on this one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Whoever does get the Philadelphia Eagles job won’t exactly have unlimited options on how to run the team though. For better or worse, the team is essentially married to Carson Wentz and his contract for the next few years.

That could very well limit the Eagles to offensive-minded coaches exclusively. Fixing Carson Wentz almost has to be the priority so long as they’re stuck with his contract.

The Eagles could certainly do worse than an up-and-comer like Mike Kafka though.

Would Mike Kafka be a good candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles job?