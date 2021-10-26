New Details Emerge From QB Joe Flacco Trade Between Eagles, Jets

In the wake of Zach Wilson’s knee injury, the New York Jets decided to strike a deal on Monday to land veteran quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles backup Joe Flacco.

The teams agreed to a trade a short while after their losses on Sunday and made the transaction official on Monday afternoon. The Jets received Flacco and sent a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Eagles in return.

On Tuesday, an additional detail about the trade’s compensation was made available.

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the sixth-round conditional pick that the Eagles received from the Jets is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 sixth-rounder. New York received the pick in a trade last year that sent defensive lineman Steve McLendon to Tampa.

The sixth-round pick could turn into a fifth-rounder depending on how much Flacco plays for the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York will likely call upon Flacco to step in as soon as possible for the injured rookie. Wilson sprained his PCL in Sunday’s 54-13, blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

This won’t be the first time that Flacco has come in to relieve a banged-up Jets quarterback. In 2020, he appeared in five games for New York when Sam Darnold was sidelined with an injury. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco hasn’t played in a game since and joined the Eagles this offseason to backup Jalen Hurts. Now he’ll get another chance to be a starter with the Jets.

Flacco will likely need some time to work his way into Mike LaFleur’s offense, so it’s unclear if he’ll suit up this week when the Jets take on the Cincinnati Bengals. If that’s the case, he’ll aim to make his 2021 debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4.