New Injury Update For Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to beat the Dallas Cowboys yesterday without the services of deep threat DeSean Jackson. While they haven’t clinched a playoff spot just yet, it looks like they could get him back if they go deep enough into the postseason.

According to ESPN reporter Tim McManus, there is an updated timetable for Jackson’s return. He is now expecting to rejoin the team in time for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Jackson is currently on IR with a designation to return, so he won’t even be eligible to come back until then.

Per the report, Jackson is “feeling good” and showing off good speed in his rehab.

DeSean Jackson is expecting to re-join the team on the field should the Eagles advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, a source said. He is feeling good and clocking 19 mph in rehab. Not eligible to return from IR until Round 2 of postseason. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 23, 2019

Jackson is back in Philadelphia after spending the previous five years split between Washington and Tampa Bay.

In his first game of the season, Jackson recorded eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. But an injury in Week 2 forced him to miss the ensuing six weeks of the season.

He returned to the field in Week 9, but was quickly forced out with an abdominal injury and has not returned since.

At 8-7 on the season, Philadelphia just needs to beat the New York Giants or see the Cowboys lose to the Redskins in order to win the NFC East title and make the postseason.