New Injury Update For Eagles TE Zach Ertz Before Seahawks Game

With the NFL Playoffs about to begin this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are hoping that a few key offensive pieces will be back in the lineup. This includes tight end Zach Ertz, who suffered a fractured rib in Week 16.

Ertz didn’t appear in the regular season finale for the Eagles. Head coach Doug Pederson said he wouldn’t risk further injury for his Pro Bowl tight end.

Although the Eagles are taking a cautious approach when it comes to Ertz, the team would also love to have him on the field this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the medical staff has not yet cleared Ertz for contact. On the other hand, the coaching staff expects him to participate in today’s walk-through.

Lane Johnson is also expected to participate in Wednesday’s walk-through. He has missed time with an ankle injury.

It’d be quite the boost for Philadelphia if both players are available for Sunday’s game.

Zach Ertz has not been medically cleared for contact yet, per Doug Pederson. He and Lane Johnson are expected to participate in today's walk-through. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 1, 2020

If Ertz cannot suit up this weekend for the Eagles, the pressure will be on for Dallas Goedert to perform at a high level. He finished with four receptions for 65 yards last Sunday against the New York Giants.

Kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. NBC will broadcast the game.