NFL Analyst Hearing ‘Big News’ Is Coming For The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a few big additions in the offseason, bringing on the likes of Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave and Jalen Reagor. But one NFL analyst believes that some big news is coming for the Eagles in the days to come.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger reported hearing “whispers about big news coming this week.” Baldinger suggested that the Eagles “could get a lot better in mid-July” after this move.

“I am hearing whispers about big news coming this week,” Baldinger wrote. “Birds could get a lot better in mid-July”

The Eagles currently have one of the largest sums of cap space in the league according to OverTheCap. That puts them in a position to sign almost anyone. Who that may be – if Baldinger is right – is another debate entirely.

Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan are just a few of the top free agents still available as we approach NFL training camps.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-7 season that saw them win their second NFC East title in three years and their third-straight playoff appearance. But after being bounced in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Seahawks, Eagles fans are hoping for improvements.

Fortunately they still have star QB Carson Wentz locked in and playing well even with limited star power at the skill positions. The Eagles may be only a few pieces from returning to double-digit wins. It will be interesting to see which players – if any – they want to bring on board before the season.