NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Prediction For QB Jalen Hurts

Despite being the fifth quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, there’s a lot of belief that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be the second to see significant time on the field this year.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Damien Woody had a bold prediction for the former Oklahoma and Alabama star. He declared that Hurts will start “multiple games” for the Eagles this year.

Woody explained that the combination of Hurts’ talent with starting QB Carson Wentz’s injury history will propel him to a starting role sooner than expected. However, Woody stopped short of predicting whether Jalen Hurts would play well in those games.

“Jalen Hurts will start multiple games this year for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Woody said. “I know people were surprised when Jalen went in the second round. But this is a young man who’s played a lot of winning football between Alabama and Oklahoma. We’ve seen the injuries to the offensive line of the Philadelphia Eagles and I think Jalen Hurts will come in some time for the injured Carson Wentz, and start some games for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The Eagles took Jalen Hurts No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the first quarterback taken outside of the first round.

But while first-round QBs like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are all expected to redshirt their rookie seasons, expectations have been different for Hurts. Head coach Doug Pederson has proposed using him in a variety of ways on top of being the backup to injury-prone Carson Wentz.

Will we see Jalen Hurts start any games for the Eagles in 2020?