NFL Analyst Names Team To Watch In Potential Blockbuster QB Trade

Don’t look now, but the Philadelphia Eagles have all the assets necessary to pull off a blockbuster trade in the future.

Philadelphia’s decision to trade back from the No. 6 pick to the No. 12 spot on Friday allowed the front office to acquire a future first-round pick. This could end up being the third first-round pick the Eagles own in 2022 depending on whether or not Carson Wentz reaches certain benchmarks with the Indianapolis Colts.

The conditional second-round pick that Philadelphia acquired from Indianapolis becomes a first-round pick if Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the snaps or plays at least 70 percent of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

With potentially three first-round picks in their pocket, the Eagles have enough ammo to pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson – of course, if either option is available.

NFL analyst Andrew Brandt shared his thoughts on Philadelphia’s situation on Twitter.

“Eagles potential three first-round picks next year gives them ammunition if somehow — however unlikely — Watson or Wilson situations become available months down the road,” Brandt wrote. “As we have learned with this team, they are never done shopping for QBs.”

The Eagles have yet to commit to Jalen Hurts, so we can’t rule out the team making a huge splash on the trade market.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would “give up everything he has” to land Watson. It’s unclear if his stance has changed due to the latest allegations.

Nonetheless, the NFL world should keep an eye out on Philadelphia.