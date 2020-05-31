NFL Analyst Predicts 2 Blockbuster Trades For The Eagles

The NFL offseason has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, with not much happening in terms of personnel moves.

That could change as we get closer to the regular season, though, as teams attempt to make final moves that could help their playoff pursuits.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Chris Roling has predicted a couple of blockbuster trades that could still go down this offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles are involved in two of them.

Roling first predicts that the Jaguars will finally trade disgruntled defensive star Yannick Ngakoue, who wants out of Jacksonville.

“A team in win-now mode like the Eagles—who already have Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox—makes sense,” he writes. “A sign-and-trade centered around a second-round value could get this done.”

Ngakoue has publicly requested a trade out of Jacksonville. He’s yet to be moved, but perhaps Philadelphia will serve as a landing spot as the season approaches.

He’s not the only Jaguars star Roling has being traded to Philadelphia, either. The NFL analyst is also predicting Jacksonville will trade Leonard Fournette to the Eagles.

“Fournette would fit well in such a role, and if the asking price for him is only a late-round pick, Philly should jump at the opportunity to add a 25-year-old back who has shown flashes of first-round upside,” he writes.

It remains to be seen, of course, if either of these trades are likely.

