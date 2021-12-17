NFL Reportedly Decides On New Kickoff Time For Eagles-WFT Game

Since multiple teams are dealing with serious COVID-19 outbreaks right now, the NFL has made a few significant changes to its Week 15 schedule.

For starters, the NFL has moved this Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to a late Monday afternoon time slot. Additionally, the league moved this Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.

The latest schedule change involves the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. This game was supposed to take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, this NFC East matchup between Philadelphia and Washington will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. In fact, it’ll actually compete with the Rams-Seahawks game.

So … Monday, 5 p.m. ET: Raiders at Browns.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Vikings at Bears.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Washington at Eagles.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Rams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

Washington has already placed a plethora of key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Making three changes to the Week 15 schedule isn’t something the NFL truly wants to do at this stage in the season, but at least it means we’ll have professional football on for eight of the next 10 days.

Hopefully, the final three weeks of the regular season won’t be nearly as chaotic as this one.