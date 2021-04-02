Right now, Russell Wilson is still the franchise quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. That probably won’t change this year, but how about 2022? It’s plausible, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be at the front of the line to land the superstar.

According to one NFL executive, the Eagles are in the “driver’s seat” to land Wilson in a blockbuster trade next off-season. Philadelphia will use the 2021 season as a tryout year for Jalen Hurts. If he doesn’t meet expectations, the Eagles could then use the draft picks they’re starting to stockpile to make a move for Wilson if the Seahawks decide to trade him.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.”

The only issue here is that the Eagles aren’t one of the four teams Wilson wants to play for. The Seahawks quarterback admitted earlier this year he’d only like to be traded to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

A Russell Wilson trade definitely seems more likely to take place in 2022 as opposed to this year.

The Seattle Seahawks want to try and run it back one last time. If they come to the realization their championship window – led by Wilson and Pete Carroll – has passed, they’ll probably end up dealing Wilson next year.

In such a scenario, the Eagles should be well-equipped to make a move if they don’t like what they see from Jalen Hurts.