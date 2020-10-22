NFL Executive Has A Telling Comment On QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has received a ton of criticism this season, both fair and unfair. For once though, he’s finally getting the respect he deserves.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been depleted by injuries this season. Brandon Brooks, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters and Miles Sanders have all been hurt at some point this year.

Last Sunday, the Eagles had to rely on players like Travis Fulgham, Richard Rodgers and Boston Scott. And despite missing nearly its entire starting lineup against an elite Ravens team, Wentz kept his club in the game.

Wentz had 213 passing yards and two touchdown passes against Baltimore. He also had 49 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Clearly, the North Dakota State product has impressed other teams.

According to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, an unnamed executive in the NFL believes Wentz played better than any quarterback last weekend. Although he was constantly under pressure, he was fearless against John Harbaugh’s defense.

NFC East might be a joke right now but people around the league are taking notice of Carson Wentz. One longtime personnel exec believes Wentz played better than any QB last weekend and that under constant pressure all game vs Baltimore he was his fearless, daring, '17 self again. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) October 22, 2020

It’s tough to rave about Wentz when the Eagles own a 1-4-1 record, but sadly they’re still in the mix to win the NFC East.

In fact, a win tonight over the Giants would really help the Eagles’ chances of winning the division.

Wentz will try to be Superman tonight when Philadelphia hosts New York without most of its starters. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.