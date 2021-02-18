NFL Fans Are Now Wondering About Zach Ertz’s Future

After weeks of nonstop trade rumors, Carson Wentz is no longer on the Philadelphia Eagles. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Since the Wentz situation has officially been taken care of, the focus now shifts over to Zach Ertz. A trade involving the All-Pro tight end seems very likely at this point.

Ertz has the worst year of his career in 2020, hauling in just 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. That doesn’t mean he can’t still play an integral role in the passing game, though.

With only one year remaining on his contract, Ertz will hear his name involved in plenty of trade rumors. Sure, he lost a step and isn’t nearly as dominant as he once was. On the flip side, he’s still a tremendous leader and could be a red-zone threat.

Where will Zach Ertz play next season? pic.twitter.com/Hr1FbVtHXH — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 18, 2021

Ertz has been involved in trade rumors for the past few days now.

Though a frontrunner hasn’t emerged yet, NFL fans are hoping that we see Ertz reunite with Wentz in Indianapolis.

Send Ertz there too so they can be great together pic.twitter.com/eO2IwF8BMI — bpro (@bpro_) February 18, 2021

The Colts aren’t the only team being mentioned in the Ertz sweepstakes. There are some fans speculating as to whether Bill Belichick will swoop in and acquire the Stanford product for a cheap price.

Zach Ertz’s value is at an all time low right now. pic.twitter.com/VtJkiA3f2b — Keagan (@KeaganStiefel) February 18, 2021

With an $8.25 million base salary for the 2021 season and no additional years on his contract, Ertz should have a market on the trade block.

Ertz might not return to his All-Pro form due to age and injuries, but there should be teams calling the Eagles as we speak to see what they want for him.