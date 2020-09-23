NFL Insider Has Injury Update On Eagles Rookie WR Jalen Reagor

No position group has been hit harder with injuries this NFL season than wide receiver. Well, the hits keep on coming, as NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo just broke some unfortunate news regarding Jalen Reagor.

Philadelphia selected Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft due to his ability to beat secondaries downfield with his blazing speed. In his first two games for the Eagles, the TCU product had five receptions for 96 yards.

Reagor just needs more game reps to get up to speed, but that won’t happen for at least the next few weeks. According to Garafolo, the rookie wideout has a UCL tear in his thumb.

Raegor did return to Sunday’s game against the Rams despite suffering this injury. However, the Eagles are expected to put him on IR, meaning he will miss at least three games.

#Eagles say WR Jalen Reagor has a UCL tear in his thumb. He left the game Sunday but returned to play through the injury. He's going to miss a few weeks, it seems. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2020

The #Eagles are expected to place rookie WR Jalen Reagor on Injured Reserve with a UCL tear, source said. Not a surprise, given the amount of time he’ll miss. But he’ll be back for the second half of the season (or earlier). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

Obviously this is a tough pill to swallow for the Eagles. They don’t exactly have a deep receiving corps that can overcome a loss like this.

It also doesn’t help that Carson Wentz has been struggling mightily this season, so taking away one of his best options won’t make things any easier.

Now that Reagor will be out of the lineup for at least a few weeks, the pressure will be on Zach Ertz, DeSean Jackson and Miles Sanders to carry the offense.

The Eagles will try to get their first win of the season this weekend when they host the Bengals.