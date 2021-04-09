NFL Insider Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Right now, all the attention surrounding Deshaun Watson has to do with off-field legal trouble. In the event those troubles become settled, NFL insider Mike Florio has one potential landing spot in mind for the Houston Texans superstar quarterback: the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the football side of things, Watson still wants out of Houston, as far as we’re aware. He probably wants to join a contender. While the Eagles aren’t exactly ready to contend for championships, they do present an interesting opportunity.

Philly has both Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco in the quarterback room at the moment. Watson would be a clear upgrade, an upgrade the Eagles have admitted they’d eventually like to make.

Of course, Watson first has to settle his legal trouble. If and when that gets settled, the Eagles may be at the front of the line to trade for the franchise quarterback, according to Florio.

“Much has to happen before Deshaun Watson could be traded, especially if he’s going to be traded at or around the 2021 draft,” writes Florio, via Pro Football Talk. “If, somehow, Watson manages to properly and appropriately settle the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him before the draft, there’s one team to watch closely as a potential destination. The Eagles.”

At the moment, any Deshaun Watson trade discussions are a bit premature. 22 individuals have field civil lawsuits against the NFL quarterback.

The Eagles would apparently be “determined” to land Watson if he becomes available, though.

“Yes, the Eagles,” Florio continued. “They have Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. But Deshaun Watson has proven that he’s a franchise quarterback, and one of the best players in the NFL. As one league source explains it, the Eagles are sufficiently determined to upgrade the team that they would pursue Watson.”

Watson’s football future could be in jeopardy, but there’s no doubt teams still have interest in trading for the rising star.