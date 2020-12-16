NFL Insider Names 3 Landing Spots For Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz remains under contract for the Philadelphia Eagles for the foreseeable future, but it’s starting to look like he’ll get traded sooner than later. If that’s the case, there are three potential landing spots that could help him turn his career around.

This has been a brutal year for Wentz, who was recently benched by Doug Pederson for Jalen Hurts. At this point, it’s tough to envision him starting for the Eagles ever again.

Wentz is certainly having an abysmal season, but the former No. 2 overall pick still has a ton of upside. Since he’s only 27 years old, there should be a couple of teams interested in acquiring him, albeit he’ll cost $128 million over the next four years.

It might be a tad too early to predict where Wentz will land if he’s traded. However, there are a couple of destinations that make a lot of sense for the North Dakota State product.

An NFL source spoke to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report about potential landing spots for Wentz, saying “Somewhere small with less pressure. Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh.”

The Colts would provide the most ideal scenario for Wentz. He could reunite with Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, and he’d have a plethora of weapons around him.

Jacksonville could potentially look at Wentz in a trade, but it’s more likely the franchise selects a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. As for Pittsburgh, a trade for Wentz only makes sense if Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t return for another season.

One thing is certain: Carson Wentz will be a popular name in trade talks this upcoming offseason.

