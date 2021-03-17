NFL Insider Names New Potential Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Another week, another team mentioned in the sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson. This time around there’s an NFC East team being linked to the Pro Bowl quarterback.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently named the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential landing spot for Watson. It’d be an odd fit since the Eagles are currently rebuilding, but they have the assets to pull off a trade.

Philadelphia has already made one blockbuster deal this offseason, shipping Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in February. The coaching staff could hand the keys to the offense over to Jalen Hurts, but he’s an unproven commodity.

La Canfora noted that Philadelphia has four picks in the top 85 for this year’s draft. That along with future first-round picks might catch Houston’s attention.

“Landing Watson in his prime on a fair-market long-term deal is worth a similar package, with them holding 10 picks in all in this draft, including sixth, 37th, 70th and 85th. That could jumpstart the Texans‘ rebuild and it’s not imperative they land their QB now, although if you love Trey Lance at eighth overall he’s probably all yours. Throw in a future one and two, and maybe a player,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS.

Despite this trade package mentioned by La Canfora, the Eagles haven’t really been considered a threat to land Watson.

Earlier this week, Michael Lombardi reported that Denver and San Francisco are high on Watson’s wishlist. Both teams have question marks at quarterback in Drew Lock and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively.

That’s important to remember since Watson does have a no-trade clause in his contract.

Where do you think Deshaun Watson will land this offseason?