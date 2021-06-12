NFL Insider Names Potential Suitor For Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been mentioned in several trade rumors this year, but the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t pulled the trigger on a deal just yet.

With training camp a little over a month away, NFL insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Ertz’s future in Philly. She also revealed one team that’s apparently in the market for another tight end.

According to Anderson, the Buffalo Bills could use an upgrade at tight end for the 2021 season. Whether or not they trade for Ertz is unclear at this time, but it’s worth monitoring their situation.

“As of conversations today, my understanding is that apprehensions with production & consistency at the Bills tight end spot are still a topic of conversation in Buffalo,” Anderson tweeted.”Something to keep an eye on, especially with folks still staking out Zach Ertz’s situation in Philly.”

The Bills have plenty in the passing game, such as Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders. Their depth at tight end isn’t great though, which is why pursuing Ertz via trade makes sense.

Ertz is no longer considered an All-Pro tight end at this point in his career, but he’d most likely be an upgrade over Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister.

The Eagles’ front office has been fairly quiet when it comes to trade rumors involving Ertz. However, a few months ago, general manager Howie Roseman did reveal what he’d want in a potential trade.

“For us to trade any player, it’s gotta make sense for both sides,” Roseman said. “None of us had the year we wanted to have last year, but that doesn’t define us. We know who he is on and off the field and we value that.”

Time will tell if the Eagles decide to part ways with Ertz.