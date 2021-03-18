NFL Insider Predicts Where Zach Ertz Will Be Traded

Now that Zach Ertz is officially available for trade, the Philadelphia Eagles are fielding offers for their Pro Bowl tight end. But one insider believes that a specific team has the inside track to getting him.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado believes that the Buffalo Bills will get the deal done. Allbright has tweeted that the Bills already have an offer on the table. He believes that it’s now up to the Eagles to decide whether to accept it or not.

Earlier today, Allbright mentioned the Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers as teams potentially interested. But the Chargers’ recent signing of veteran tight end Jared Cook may have ruled them out of the running.

The Buffalo Bills would certainly be an ideal option for almost any tight end. They were the No. 2 overall offense in the league this past year, and achieved that mark with very limited contributions from the tight end position.

I think Buffalo gets it done it's just in the Eagle's court right now https://t.co/eSY8cwyElq — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 18, 2021

Zach Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who is only two years removed from his last Pro Bowl. But he had a down 2020 season, hitting career-lows in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Ertz recently requested a trade but the Eagles were reluctant to grant his request until just this week.

All that remains now is for the Eagles to make a decision on the alleged Buffalo offer.

Will Zach Ertz be a Buffalo Bill?