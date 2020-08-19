NFL Insider Provides Injury Update On Eagles RB Miles Sanders

On Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles received tough news regarding Miles Sanders. The second-year running back from Penn State has suffered an injury during training camp – albeit it doesn’t sound like a long-term issue.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Sanders is “week to week” with a lower-body injury. He added that he doesn’t see any concern for Sanders as far as missing time during the season.

Eagles reporter Tim McManus said the early impression is that Sanders’ injury will be treated with extreme caution as Week 1 inches closer.

Boston Scott is the second-string tailback for Philadelphia, so the former sixth-round pick could see an increase in playing time to start the regular season. However, it really depends on whether or not Sanders will be ready for his normal workload.

Sanders had an impressive rookie campaign with the Eagles, rushing for 818 yards and three touchdowns. He came alive late in the season and helped catapult the team to a division title.

During a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 16, Sanders had 79 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles have high hopes for Sanders this year – and rightfully so. If the coaching staff wants to see him take that next step as an elite tailback though, they’ll need to make sure he’s fully healthy.

Philadelphia will open the 2020 season on the road against Washington.