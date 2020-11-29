NFL Owner Reportedly Skipped Game Out Of Frustration

The Philadelphia Eagles are going through one of their worst seasons under head coach Doug Pederson. At 3-6-1, even owner Jeffrey Lurie is getting frustrated.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lurie skipped last week’s road game against the Cleveland Browns. At the time, an Eagles spokesperson said that his absence was out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing pandemic.

But that explanation appears to be untrue. Per McLane’s report, his absence from the game was out of frustration over the team’s recent performance.

McLane also noted that the pandemic has not stopped Lurie from attending games before. He apparently takes a private plane to travel for road games anyway.

#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie skipped game vs. Browns out of frustration with his team, sources say. My story: https://t.co/GuihTsfUVz — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 28, 2020

Whether or not Jeffrey Lurie refused to attend last week’s game out of frustration or not, he has plenty of reason to be disappointed.

The Eagles are 3-6-1, which in any normal season would have them several games out of playoff contention. But in this crazy year, they’re only half a game out of first place.

One big problem with the Eagles this year is Carson Wentz, who leads the NFL in turnovers after being safe with the ball for most of the last three years. His struggles are increasingly opening the door for rookie Jalen Hurts to replace him.

The schedule won’t be getting any easier either with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals all on the schedule over the next four weeks. Meanwhile, the Eagles have yet to beat a team with a winning record.

Things may only get more frustrating for Jeffrey Lurie in the weeks ahead. And yet, they could still be in the playoff race at 3-10-1 heading into their final games.

What a year!