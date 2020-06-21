NFL Player Was Reportedly ‘Sucker Punched’ On Friday Night

An NFL player was reportedly ‘sucker punched’ while out to dinner with his family on Friday evening.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly taken to the hospital after getting hit at a restaurant in South Dakota on Friday.

Goedert, 25, is reportedly doing “fine” after his hospital trip. A suspect has reportedly been arrested following the incident.

Eagles reporter Mike Kaye of NJ.com was first to report the news.

“Goedert was with family at a restaurant last night and was sucker punched unprovoked. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is fine,” he reports.

Per source, #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was with family at a restaurant last night and was sucker punched unprovoked. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is fine. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 20, 2020

ESPN.com had some details on the incident, too:

The incident occurred at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, according to the Mitchell Republic, which reported that police were called to the scene on a report “of people busting glasses and have busted heads.” Police radioed from the scene to run the IDs of Goedert, 25, and two other men, according to the report. When contacted, an employee at the Zoo Bar declined to comment.

Goedert is a South Dakota native. He played high school football in the state and then played collegiately for South Dakota State.

The Eagles tight end was a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has 91 career receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns.