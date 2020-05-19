NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Comments On Rooney Rule

The NFL is looking to make a much needed tweak to the Rooney Rule. Progress has stalled on the hiring of minority coaches in the league.

To its credit, the league has looked to address the situation in some meaningful ways. The proposals thus far have been very hit-or-miss though. One of the major ideas was tabled today.

The proposal that got the most press was one that intended to incentivize minority hires with draft picks. Teams that hired minority head coaches and/or general managers would have had their draft slots improved. Most agreed that, while the intention may have been good, it wasn’t the best possible way to make a change like this.

“We’re not satisfied where we are, we know we can and should do better,” commissioner Roger Goodell said on a conference call today. “That’s why this package of seven initiatives is very significant. Our work here is not done.”

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2020

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, the former star safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, was very forceful in his response to the ongoing situation. “Facts are, we have a broken system,” he said, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2020

Another rule that has been proposed will go forward. Owners proposed a rule preventing teams from blocking others from interviewing lower-level coaches for coordinator openings. A lack of movement from the position coach to coordinator ranks is seen as one of the major issues holding back minority coaches from the head coaching ranks, so this is a great step forward.

The number of minority head coaches in the league has fallen from eight to four in just two offseasons. “When you look at the demographics, it’s embarrassing,” Vincent told The New York Times in December at the Quarterback Summit at Morehouse College, a historically black school in Atlanta.

While they haven’t figured out a full solution yet, it is good to see that the issue is being taken seriously by some who control the levers of power in the league.