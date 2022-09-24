NFL Star Wide Receiver Wanted To Play Baseball This Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Back in January, wide receiver A.J. Brown hinted that he'd be interested in playing both baseball and football at the professional level.

"Sometimes i think about playing both sports again @Padres all I need is a workout," Brown tweeted. "I still got [it]."

Well, it turns out Brown wasn't kidding about wanting to return to the diamond.

Brown, who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 draft, actually had conversations with the franchise earlier this year.

“I was dead serious,” Brown told DelawareOnline.com. “[The Padres] had reached out to me. They were about to invite me to spring training. They were just waiting on an answer from me.”

Brown ultimately turned down San Diego's offer because the organization wanted him to stop playing football.

"They were telling me if I’m [still] going to play football, then I can’t play baseball," he explained. "I can’t just play around with [baseball]. So it kind of killed my chances for the moment."

Instead of going to the MLB, Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. He then signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Through the first two games of the regular season, Brown has 15 receptions for 224 yards.

We'd say Brown made the right call by sticking with football.